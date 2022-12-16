Apella Capital LLC Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.
Eversource Energy Price Performance
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
