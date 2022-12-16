Apella Capital LLC Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.