Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,999,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 199,779 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

