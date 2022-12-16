Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,179 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $51,379,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 171,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,293,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

