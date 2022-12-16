API3 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.48 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00007431 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $77.48 million and $4.34 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $895.62 or 0.05319810 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00489358 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.42 or 0.28994688 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

