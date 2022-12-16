API3 Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00007288 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $869.75 or 0.05154262 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00484442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,843.52 or 0.28703402 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

