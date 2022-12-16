Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Oppenheimer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.65.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 4.7 %

AAPL opened at $136.50 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.