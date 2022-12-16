Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APDN. StockNews.com lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
