Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.6% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $104.94. 179,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

