Arcblock Market Cap Hits $10.02 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $256,879.84 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

