Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

