Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $91.38. 20,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

