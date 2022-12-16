Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aris Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aris Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Aris Mining stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Aris Mining has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

