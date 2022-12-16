Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 13.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $55,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $242.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

