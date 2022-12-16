Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.79

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 6436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Arvinas Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,131.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.