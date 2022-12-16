Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.79

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 6436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,131.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

