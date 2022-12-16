Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Update

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Asante Gold Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGOF opened at 0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.00. Asante Gold has a 52-week low of 0.70 and a 52-week high of 1.80.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

