Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Price Target to $4.75

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Blackboxstocks Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of BLBX opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

