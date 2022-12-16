Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Morgan Stanley

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIAPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ascential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ascential from GBX 345 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAPF remained flat at $2.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Ascential has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.