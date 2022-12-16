Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Danske downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.06.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $17.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading

