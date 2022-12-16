Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Boosted by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises about 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,395,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Insider Activity

Atmos Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.53. 13,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

