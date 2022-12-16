AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 61.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 749,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 286,734 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,117,000 after acquiring an additional 89,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $12,584,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 361,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,596,512. The firm has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

