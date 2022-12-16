Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 687.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 775,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.