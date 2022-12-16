AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVEO. Jonestrading lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVEO opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 650,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

