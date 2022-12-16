Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Stephens

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $856.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

