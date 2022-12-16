AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Down 33.4% in November

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and oncology. The company is developing rapid diagnostic tests, which measure the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells; serological diagnostic test, which detect neutralizing antibodies that measure adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and tests for management of COVID-19 Patients to detect biomarkers related to inflammation.

