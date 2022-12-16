Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 66,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

