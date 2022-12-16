B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.37%.

Shares of MATW opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $941.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.13. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 45,436 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Matthews International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 162,290 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

