B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BRIVW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.13.

