Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in November

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCKIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.37) to GBX 358 ($4.39) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 475 ($5.83) in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

