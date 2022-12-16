Ballew Advisors Inc Has $2.39 Million Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.29% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $40.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.