Ballew Advisors Inc Has $304,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $35.11. 121,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,966,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,535 ($18.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

