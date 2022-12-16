Bank of America Increases Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $70.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $12.68 on Friday, reaching $28.58. 230,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,041. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $103.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,620,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

