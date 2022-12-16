Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.