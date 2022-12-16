Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Down 33.1% in November

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 15,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.04. The company had a trading volume of 692,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

