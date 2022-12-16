Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Purchases $27,898.00 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,877. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $28.81 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

