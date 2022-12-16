Barclays Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $445.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $446.00 to $445.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.92.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $325.21 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

