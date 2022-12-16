BarnBridge (BOND) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $28.13 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $28.13 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00021622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,725,319 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

