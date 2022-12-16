Barrington Research Trims Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Target Price to $10.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

