Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
About Basanite
