Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

