Basic Attention Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.17 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $302.84 million and $20.17 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $888.76 or 0.05253600 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00489281 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.31 or 0.28990160 BTC.
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,373,166 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.