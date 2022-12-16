Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Cap of $302.66 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $302.66 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002012 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $884.88 or 0.05227307 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00487463 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.23 or 0.28882437 BTC.
Basic Attention Token Profile
Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,118,110 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
