BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $47.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWAGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($76.84) to €76.00 ($80.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.