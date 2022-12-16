Beacon Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.