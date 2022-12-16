Beacon Capital Management Inc. Takes $12.45 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 296,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,453,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,417 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $45.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

