Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SKIN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.97. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Institutional Trading of Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 88.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 163,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beauty Health

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.