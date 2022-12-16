Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Beazley Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BZLYF. HSBC raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.24) to GBX 840 ($10.31) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.28) to GBX 775 ($9.51) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.66) to GBX 748 ($9.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.57.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

