BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $636,737.29 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $286.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.83.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

