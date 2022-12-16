BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $636,737.29 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18.
BeiGene Price Performance
Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $207.92 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $286.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of BeiGene
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.83.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
