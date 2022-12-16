Bell Bank Buys Shares of 2,576 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $98.88 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.