Bell Bank Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 103,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 58,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 29.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

