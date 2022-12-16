Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CEO Matthew B. Crisp Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,755.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Benson Hill Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on BHIL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.