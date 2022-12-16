Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CEO Matthew B. Crisp Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,755.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benson Hill Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHIL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Benson Hill by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,065,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 610,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 355,833 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

