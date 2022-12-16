Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Hovde Group to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BHLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $108.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.